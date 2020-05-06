the great little gift that had Kaley Cuoco in with their peers at the end of

The american production ‘The

Big

Bang

Theory’ fell this year by 2019 the curtain after 12 seasons of laughs. His emotional end left very touched Kaley

Cuoco, the actress who gives life to ‘Penny’ in the series: “I have remained without words”, he wrote in his Instagram.





Months later, the interpreter in california has revealed in the television program ‘The

Kelly

Clarkson

Show’ the detail that they had with their peers at the end of the series: “I had to take about 2,000 polaroids of the cast. When we finished, my sister and I spent a hard disk and send them to the actors and the team.”

Precious gesture of Cuocothat already in their day they lowered the salary along with Jim

Parsons (Sheldon), Johnny Galecki (Leonard), Kunal Nayyar (Koothrappali) and Simon

Helberg (Howard) for the actresses Me

Bialik (Amy) and Melissa

Rauch (Bernadette), who perceived a sum significantly lower than yours, they could charge more.







