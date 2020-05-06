The Hollywood actresses give the kick to the confinement

When we hear about fights in Hollywood, the first thing that usually comes to the head are the usual disputes between famous poorly bonded, or pulling a lot of imagination, the iconic action scenes that we have seen millions of times in the film.

The latest in starring in one of these initiatives that have been around the world on the Internet in a way quite peculiar to have been actresses of Hollywood as Scarlett Johansson, Cameron

Diaz, Margot Robbie, Juliette Lewis, Rosario Dawson, Zoe Saldana , Daryl Hannah and Halle

Berry, who have answered the call of the double action Zoë Bell to give you the kick in the landfill (literally).

After being invited to “play” by the who was the in charge of replacing Uma Thurman in the fight scenes of the franchise Kill Billthese more than 20 performers have decided to be logged in individually to receive and delivered more kicks, slaps, punches and beatings with other objects to assemble a spectacular video of fight of more than five minutes.

Boss Bitch Challenge: Fight virtual of the famous Hollywood

The end result, shared in the social networks of nearly all of them, is a sequence in which each, from their home, you receive the attack of some of their companions, and returns to the next, which, in turn, receives the impact and passes it to another until you complete the circle.









According to have wanted to tell some of the participants, this challenge, dubbed #BossBitchFightChallenge (’Challenge of fighting the jefaza’) and devised by Bell, has been a breath of fresh air that has made its quarantine a little more“fun”.

Although witness a fight like this has been all the more surprising considering that none of the actresses has come out of his house to record your scene, it should be recalled that in the last few weeks other celebrities at the global level have already been given to similar initiatives for sharing the positivity with their fans.

One of the most prominent was that of Gal Gadot, who managed to gather several tens of Hollywood celebrities like Natalie Portman, Amy Adams, Mark Ruffalo, and Zöe Kravitz to sing “Imagine” by John Lennon.







