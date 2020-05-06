The ‘influencers’ arabs that break the stereotypes in the networking | Photos

The muslim world is becoming more and more liberal. These beautiful bloggers arabs lead a healthy lifestyle and active, and opt for attire and elegant at the same time modest instead of wearing islamic dress.

The designer and architect kuwaiti Fatima Almomen has nearly two million followers on Instagram.

The young man, who currently resides in Miami, shared with their fans the happiest moments and curious of your everyday life. In particular, is a big fan of the yoga…

…and loves to try typical food on your travels:

The younger sister of Fatima, Rania Fawazz, it is also a popular influencer and model: it has more than 800,000 followers.

Another star in Arabic Instagram, Fouz al Fahad, usually publish on your page in photo shoots fashion:

The young woman is convinced that sometimes you can allow for a delicious cake and a good cup of coffee:

Rawan Bin Hussain is a lawyer and founder of a cosmetics store, and clothing, and also enjoys great popularity in Instagram. In his personal account, the young —often called the Brooke Shields kuwaiti— share tutorials of makeup and tender photos that appears next to your baby.