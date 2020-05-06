‘The Mandalorian’: Bryce Dallas Howard reveals that he did not work with Pedro Pascal

Bryce Dallas Howard made his debut as director of television in the fifth episode of ‘The Mandalorian’. However, Bryce revealed that she has not worked at any time with your main character, Pedro Pascal, who gives life to the mandaloriano… at least supposedly, because it is not always so. “I was ensañando for his work in the ‘King Lear’ on Broadway. That’s why, when we were with my episode, and I don’t work with Peter [Pascal]”unveiled Dallas Howard.

Then, who was under the helmet and the armor of the mandaloriano. Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder, which appear in the credits as a double of the protagonist. The director worked more with Wayne Crowder, who says that “I gave absolutely everything for the character and we were able to find those special moments and make sense together.”

Perhaps the last name of Wayne, I sound something and is that it is the grandson of the legendary John Wayne, who has been since 2001 working in film and television with roles very side, as in ‘Angel’, ‘CSI’ or ‘Agents of Shield’. Wayne has worked in all the episodes of the first season of ‘The Mandalorian’ and has confirmed that it will do the same in the second.

Brendan Wayne and Pedro Pascal worked together to develop the movements to give life to the mandaloriano. “[Pedro] I was wondering and I asked the same question, ‘why did you do this movement in this moment?’. The best thing about it is that it is not impressed with himself. So it is only an actor. I say that in the good sense, not in the wrong. Likes to learn and collaborate, and it is very good to do so“said Wayne.

Previous experience with double

Bryce Dallas Howard compared the situation with his experience starring in ‘Jurassic World’, in which there was a good part of double action to give life to Claire Dearing. “When I play Claire, there is a Claire that is an excellent conductor, then there is a Claire who is an excellent runner and there is another Claire that is very good at falling”.