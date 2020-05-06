“The Mandalorian,” she concluded filming its second season

Photo: Disney+

Have over the work of shooting the second season of the series Disney + “The Mandalorian” this well confirms the actress Gina Carano.

Through your account Instagram, Carano share a photo where he says goodbye to the set.

Thus concludes season 2. I love this job and the people in it.

In this second season has been confirmed Robert Rodriguez as part of the guest conductors, as well as the return of the actress Bryce Dallas Howard to the chair address.

The premiere of this new season will be held in Osctubre 2020.