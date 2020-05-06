The meeting of Friends in HBO Max must wait | Show | Magazine

The chain of american television HBO prepares big to join the competition of the content for streaming against giants such as Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime Video. Their new service, HBO, Max, is scheduled to launch in may of this year, and as a main dish, its executives realised the return of the cast’s most famous tv: the Friends.

This reunion will occur more than 15 years after (the series ended in may 2004) of the public to see for the last time to Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey, though not yet revealed the title or the script of the exclusive production for HBO Max. In addition to the special, the subscribers will also have access to the 236 episodes of the series Emmy Award-winning when HBO Max makes its debut.

“I guess you could call this chapter The one where they all got back together” joked Kevin Reilly, head of content for HBO Max. The news was also confirmed by all the actors when they went up to your accounts of Instagram a photo of the serial with the message: Is happening (referring to the confirmation of his return to the TV).

Variety reported that the six actors, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, will receive at least between $ 2.5 and $ 3 million each for participating in the special.

However, the filming of this production (which according to The Hollywood Reporter had to be held mid-march in the original studies of the series) has been delayed until the alert for the growth of the infection of coronavirus in the united States to shut down. Until now it has not been able to set a new official date for assembling the team.

Some of the actors of Friends remain in addition to projects for other strings: Aniston is one of the protagonists of The Morning Show Apple (which is also found among the programs that have stopped production in the middle of the pandemic). Cox recently signed on to headline a horror / comedy from Starz. LeBlanc leads the cast of the comedy of CBS Man With a Planand Schwimmer starred in a drama european which will air on the Peacock, in addition to have been a part of the first season of the series from Netflix American Crime Story where was Robert Kardashian, one of the lawyers for O. J. Simpson.