The mother took the controversial decision of when Angelina Jolie was 14 years old

Angelina Jolie has described the kind of liberal education promoted by her mother as “bright,” in an interview with a british newspaper.

“It’s one of my boyfriends lived with me at my mother’s house when I was 14 years old. It was a decision that is smart about what it could be, because up until then we were to meet at a nearby park. We are living as a married couple for the last 2 years. By the time I turned 16, I wanted more freedom and to focus on my career,” said the actress.

Angelina Jolie also confessed that this style of creation has influenced the way in which she brought up her children.

According to the actress, her life has changed with the release of the film Tomb Raider in 2001, and the adoption of son Maddox from Cambodia.

“If someone’s in a day, you’ll tell me what I am to my kids what my mother was, for me, is a huge compliment,” said Angelina Jolie.

