The mother took the controversial decision of when Angelina Jolie was 14 years old

With a career spanning more than 30 years, Angelina Jolie has established itself with one of the ones most respected in Hollywood, in front of and behind the camera.
Described as “one of the most influential figures in the entertainment industry”, Jolie is also well-known for their humanitarian work, particularly in the defence of the country at the time.
The personal life of the actress, has always been one of the preferred subjects of the paparazzi and the tabloids, as much for the style of Jolie is as famous and influential in the family. A lot of fans don’t know how, but the deceased’s mother in the show was rather liberal in the establishment of the then-teenage girl, Angelina Jolie. Check it out below! A few years ago, Angelina Jolie spoke for the first time about his creation and Marcheline Bertrand. Also, the actress, the mother of the star passed away in 2007, only 56 years old. Angelina Jolie and the star of the Marvel comics and they gave the kisses of the strangest in the film
