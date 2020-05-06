The music video of Valley Girl is a mockery of the vibrant and musical new version / film of Poppy

Girl of the valley it is a romantic comedy 1983 starring Julie Richman as the main character, who has good looks, popularity and a handsome boyfriend, and great. The only problem is that Tommy is kind of a jerk, so after a trip to the mall with his friends, decides to break up with him and falls in love with a punk from Hollywood named Randy, what makes it a story of lovers crossed by stars, inspired freely by Romeo and Juliet. Now the film is remade as a musical, poppy starred in Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day), and a new music video for Valley Girl shows us just how optimistic and vibrant will be this remake.

Music Video of Valley Girl – “We Got the Beat”

The music video presents a new version of the simple, catchy, 1980 “We Got The Beat” by The Go-Go, performed by the cast of Valley Girl, which includes Ashleigh Murray, Chloe Bennet and Jessie Ennis along with Jessica Rothe. It is difficult not to touch your feet once you listen to the melody instantly recognizable, and the dance sequences in the mall are full of so much energy, thanks in large part to choreographer Mandy Moore, who created dance numbers for The Land, as well as So You Think you can dance and more.

The soundtrack of Valley Girl should bring a lot, since it is produced by Harvey Mason Jr.that was behind the soundtracks of Pitch Perfect, Straight Outta Compton, and Dreamgirls. In addition, the cast also features Josh Whitehouse, Mae Whitman, Mario Revolori, Rob Huebel, Judy Greer, Alicia Silverstone, Camila Morroneand, for some reason, controversial YouTube star Logan Paul.

This seems very fun, and although the cinemas are closed at this time, the movie will play in some of the films of drive-in for the perfect experience of the 1980s in the midst of all the chaos in the real world. Hopefully director Rachel Lee Goldenberg and writer Amy Talkington we have done something fun to lighten the mood with this new version-driven pop.

Julie (Jessica Rothe) is the best girl of the valley in the 80’s. A creative spirit is free; Julie spends time with her best friends shopping at the Galleria shopping center and making plans for the prom. That is, until he falls in love with Randy (Joshua Whitehouse), a rocker punk from the Sunset Strip, that defies all that the Valley and Julie represent. Despite the rejection of friends and family, Julie must leave the safety of his world to follow her heart and discover what it really means to be a Girl from the Valley.

Valley Girl hits theaters and digital and select that begin in May 8, 2020.

