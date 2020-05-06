The Obama, Lady Gaga and BTS will participate in a graduation organized digital by YouTube

With the title “Dear Class of 2020“, Youtube, and the guests organized a graduation digital for all those students who may not attend a celebration for the end of his studies to the cause of the current pandemic of the coronavirus.

Los Angeles (US), 5 may (EFE).- The former u.s. President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, will a speech at an event that issue YouTube the 6 of June as graduation ceremony alternative in which you will participate Lady Gaga, BTS, Malala Yousafzai and Alicia Keys, among others.

The event, which will be broadcast on June 6, will include the participation of the marriage Obama, who will give a graduation speech.

Also engage the human rights activist Malala Yousafzai, former Secretary of Defense of the EU. Robert M. Gates, the exsecretaria of State Condoleezza Rice and pop stars Lady Gaga and BTS.

In addition, the south Korean BTS will give a concert later as hosts of the after party to the event of graduation.

#DearClassof2020we know how hard you’ve worked to make it to graduation so we want to celebrate you. Join us and a few friends in Graduate #WithMe livestream event. From commencement speeches to musical performances, this one’s for you! June 6, https://t.co/dL6UgwLFWL pic.twitter.com/UakYWz4Q05 — YouTube at 🏠 (@YouTube) May 5, 2020

For the moment, have also confirmed their performance Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, Chloe x Halle, and the protagonist of the series Euphoria, Zendaya.

“Graduation is a tradition expected by students and their families. With the current state of the world, YouTube wants to provide some inspiration in the form of a ceremony virtual,” he said in a press release Susanne Daniels, global director of YouTube content.

This is not the only event of graduation virtual which will be held in the united States.

As an example, Facebook will organise another similar initiative on the 15th of may, which will feature Oprah Winfrey as master of ceremonies and performers such as Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X and Simone Days.

For her part, Hillary Clinton, Jimmy Fallon, John Legend and other celebrities recorded their own speech on a pódcast special, available from mid of this month.