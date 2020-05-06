The parents of Cameron Boyce (‘The Descendants’) confess the terrible moment they learned of his death

Cameron Boyce died on July 6, 2019 the 20 years after suffer any epileptic seizures while sleeping. The news shocked the entire Hollywood who had to say goodbye to one of its stars emerging from the night to the morning.

Boyce has since he was a kid within the film industry to develop a large part of his career within Disney with series such as ‘Jessie’ or ‘The Descendants‘.

From this fateful night all your loved ones have not stopped recordarlor, as in the case of your family or your colleagues Dove Cameron and Sofia Carson.

Now, the parents the actor, Victor and Libby Boyce, have gone to the program ‘The Doctors‘where you have been granted an extensive and candid interview. In the video above we show you what they have said.

One of the toughest moments is when reveal the moment in which they learned of the death of his son. An instant that Victor confesses that he was “losing the head”.

Cameron’s mother also wanted to talk about the legacy of their son and how they want to to honor his memory. One of the initiatives that have been developed for this has been the creation of The Cameron Boyce Foundation who has partnered with the Epilepsy Foundation to raise awareness of the disease.

“I think that I would be more than proud. You would be impressed because it was always he who was in front of the camera. And there were some times, for example, that I wore in front of the camera for any thing, and could not speak at all,” explains Libby.

“He is approaching to me, at this moment, in an incredible way,” she continued. “When I speak with people about this camera, I’m not nervous, I just leave. We just have an enormous responsibility to move the needle in the front of the epilepsy out of the shadows.”

In addition, Victor stated that Cameron would be “disappointed” if after his death his family had not been involved in the activism of epilepsy. So one of the great purposes of this new year, to Victor and Libby is to extend education about epilepsy.

“We really feel that we need to have this conversation because the epilepsy is the most common disease which least is known,” says Vitor Boyce.

“We want to bring donations, obviously for research, and also to do so many interviews and having so many conversations as we can so that we can make that the epilepsy may be the attention it needs and deserves”, they end up saying.

