The protagonist of ‘Friends’ adds to the cast of the new series of Steve Carell

Despite the fact that the hit series ‘Friends’ was concluded some years ago, their fans are still very pending of any news about the series or its cast. That is why it is announced that one of the stars of the comedy show, join the new series for Netflix, which is written by the creator of ‘The Office’.

The news comes from a part of the study, which released the first look at his new comedy series, ‘Space Force’, who will be starring Steve Carell and created by the same that made ‘The Office’, Greg Daniels. But the surprise came when with that photo, it was made official that Lisa Kudrow would be in the new original series from Netflix in a leading role.

‘Space Force’, follows the character of Steve Carell, the Air Force general Mark Naird, who is designated to take charge of the sixth branch recently launched the army of the united States Space Force. Lisa Kudrow, which is best known for playing Phoebe in the ten seasons of ‘Friends’, give life to the wife of Carell, making merge ‘Friends’ and ‘The Office’ to create a couple that promise to make everyone laugh.

The series was created by Greg Daniels along with Steve Carell, based on the recent actions of the united States when the president announced the creation of the new branch of the military in real life. Like ‘The Office’ , ‘Space Force’ will be a comedy in the workplace.

With the presence of Steve Carell and Lisa Kudrow in the new comedy series from Netflix, promises to entertain all during this quarantine, and get some laughs. ‘Space Force,’ will arrive on may 29 of this year to Netflix.