The secrets behind the look rosa de Danna Paola, which became viral

After the musical program the last Sunday, in which Danna Paola became viralthe social networks were flooded by his iconic look pink, the style of the 90’s that, at Glamour, we love! For this reason, we seek the creators of your makeup and hairstyle in social networks, in order to discover their secrets, and this was what we found!

Emilio Becerril, the makeup artist of Danna Paola, mentioned in his Instagram that was inspired by the season more fun Karl Lagerfeld at Chanel, during the mid-nineties. For your makeup used foundation, powder, shadows, mascara and liquid powder lip, of the same firm.

On the part of your eyelashes, employ a medium-sized, Ardell (the mark of Sofia Carson), and a gloss with flashes to cover the lips, Fenty Beauty.

If we talk about your hairstyle, Omar Alvarez (hairstylist of celeb) we are also struck with a half up ponytail, held in place by a scrunchie pink that reminds us of our childhood.

When styling your hair, Omar describes in their networks that held a heat shield of Moroccanoil, a first Living Proof mousse from Bumble and Bumble, styling cream from TIGI, and Frizz Ease from John Frieda. What are the tools of heat applied? Iron Black & Gold, Hot Tools and Hair Dryer, a Dyson.