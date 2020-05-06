The trailer of ‘Lovecraft Country’ is simply stunning

HBO has surprised us all with the brutal trailer of LOVECRAFT COUNTRYthe adaptation for television of the obrade Matt Ruff that has as executive producers to Jordan Peele (“Djame Exit”) and J. J. Abrams.

The series we tell the story of a Atticus Black of 25 years old. After his father disappears, Black will join her friend Letitia and her to George on a road trip in full years and fifty trying to find. This begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the terrors racist America white as espritus malvolos that can be pulled from a pocket book of Lovecraft.

Wunmi Mosaku, Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollet-Bell will be the protagonists of the series. Peele be the executive producer of the series alongside Abrams, Misha Green and Ben Stephenson. The scenario has been written by Misha Green.