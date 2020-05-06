The wink of the Nobel Prize to the tv series

The Big Bang Theory ended after twelve seasons of laughter and the dissemination of scientific information. The television series recounted the adventures of Leonard and Sheldontwo geniuses of science, who along with his friends Howard and Raj, enjoy the pop-culture of their dinner and of their schedules to play games. Everything changes when a young girl moves to the floor of the front, Penny, who will revolutionize the life of four friend. To the surprise of all, the fiction has received the highest tribute that could be imagined, a nod by the Nobel Prizes. The Royal Academy of Sciences of Sweden has thanked the work of popularizing the sitcom.



“Our whole universe was in a hot, dense state. Then nearly fourteen billion years ago expansion started / Our whole universe was in a state of warm and dense, then it makes almost 14,000 million years ago began the expansion”, so have you started your presentation Ould Danielsson, personality of the Academy of Sweden for the Arts. This phrase is the beginning of the well-known header, which so many times have heard the followers of The Big Bang Theory. It is not a coincidence, since the own Goran Hansson, secretaro general of the Academy, stressed the importance of this wink. “I hope that Sheldon and Amy are not very disappointed today”, he stated before the cameras.

But what a wonder. The announcement of the Physics Nobel prize winner James Peebles is accompanied by a reference to The Big Bang Theory. Great @NobelPrize! 👏#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/bnazfbdxB3 — Avelino Vicente (@AvelinoQuantum) October 8, 2019

A wink that would have fallen in love with the characters The Big Bang Theoryespecially knowing the recent events of the fiction. (Warning Spoilers) Sheldon Cooper got them, finally, her long-awaited Nobel Prize. Despite his usual arrogance, the character played by Jim Parsons, breaking your sphere to deliver a moving speech. “My achievements have not been lonely, I’ve been supported, inspired and tolerated, not only by my wife, but for my friends”said Cooper, to go by reciting one by one the protagonists of the series, with a special fondness for Penny and Leonard, “my best friends”.



Currently The Big Bang Theory has a spin-off called The young Sheldon, which tells the childhood of Cooper to prequel fiction. The story focuses on Iain Armitagethe actor who gives life to the little genius. In addition, account with the own Jim Parsons as the narrator. Its third season is being broadcast and is already renewed for a fourth.



