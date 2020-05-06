They were in charge of the live performances

News that fill me with emotion, humility and pride. And to think that 20 years ago I dreamed of this. Thanks to the Recording Academy for allowing me to be part of this tribute to the legend

Billie Eillish

In less than a year, the phenomenon ‘Billie’ has transformed the industry both in music as in fashion and beauty, that’s why we can’t wait for Billie Eillish make your first participation in vivo to the Grammy awards 2020.

H. E. R

Gabriella Wilson, better known as H. E. R last year he won the Grammy award to best album of R&B, and in this 2020, will sing together with the great number of celebrities that will pay tribute to Prince.

BLAKE SHELTON & GWEN STEFANI

Oh yikes!!! One thing that we love more than their tender love story, is the immense talent of both artists, and now you can see them performing live AND TOGETHER! The musician of country and the pop star had the most romantic night in these Grammy awards 2020 to sing her song ‘Nobody but you’.

AEROSMITH

The band-led by Steven Tyler join forces with Run-DMC to reunite in this scenario that joined for the first time 18 years ago. Although we do not know well what to sing, is expected to perform ‘Walk This Way’ with the remix they did and reached the Billboard charts in previous years…

JONAS BROTHERS AND CAMILLA HAIR

Both Nick, Joe and Kevin as Camilla were nominated for the great songs that made us dance across the past year as “Miss” and “Sucker”; that’s why, the excitement by watching your presentation in the Grammy awards 2020 I made everyone dance! What our favorite song? ‘What A Man Gotta Do’ nor their wives were reluctant to move from their seats during the live presentation of the Grammy awards 2020!