This is the amazing diet that Naomi Campbell has continued for years

Thirty-four years that Naomi Campbell she has been working in the fashion industry have given him to much. She was part of the phenomenon of the supermodels of the 90’s, a group that marched elbow to elbow with women of the stature of Elle McPherson, Linda Evangelista, Claudia Schiffer or Cindy Crawford, which today is still active in giving us moments like the tribute he did to Michael Jordan through their social networks at the end of last week.

Naomi Campbell at a party in Los Angeles in November 2019.



But apart from glorious moments of personal and professionalCampbell has also lived close to crisis in the sector as the one that led to the terrorist attacks of September 11, the economic recession of 2008 or the current world-wide epidemic of Covid-19 that has forced to be confined in his New York apartment. With this situation, the model has made us to demonstrate once more that there is nothing that can with it, that the bad times also comes.

Through his youtube channel, become a digital phenomenon in these days, it has been confirmed as a media star, with video-tutorials make-up, sports training, interviews with personalities from the world of fashion, with which has put the relevance of her role as a woman, model or activist. It may be that the most viral of all out in the that had how careful was the cleaning and disinfection process at that exposed the cabin of the aircraft in the flying and today has become an example to follow given the situation of high alert against pollution viral.

But that is not the only thing that is giving what to talk about these days. In an interview just granted, the model has opened up about their curious eating habits. And is that it recognizes that only eats once a day. So it is. The only intake of solid food makes the lunch and is granted only some fancy sweet Sundays. Come on, what is known as intermittent fasting of the whole life. “As when I feel like it and never step hungerhonestly,” he says. “If some day I just want to drink juices, what I do. Depends on how I feel”. What if it has recognized it years ago does not consume nor gluten nor dairy.

While it remains enclosed, Campbell has also reflected on her lifestyle and has decided to “simplify” when the pandemic ends. “There are many things that I will not do as before. I’m going to find the simplicity and the easy. Nothing will be the same when we go again to the street and to everyday life, and I don’t just mean in matters of hygiene. Mother Nature needed to give it a rest and I think that our excesses have taken a toll. It was too much,” he confessed.