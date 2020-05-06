This will be the episode of The Simpsons on The Avengers

Cobie Smulders and Taran Killam join the next episode of The Simpsons that will serve as the parody of The Avengers from Marvel.

The star of the Movie Universe of Marvel, Cobie Smuldersand the announcer of SNL, Taran Killamhave been chosen to lend your voice as protagonists guests in the last season of The Simpsons. They will be one superheroes the film Vindicator (parody of Avengers) with Smulders interpreting Hydrangea and Killam as the Airshot.

But they will not be the only star guest, as the directors of Avengers: EndgameAnthony and Joe Russo, along with the creative director of MarvelKevin Present, are ready to lend their voices in the upcoming episode of the animated comedy of The Simpsons titled “Bart and the Bad Guy”. This fun story will be issued on the 1st of march.

What is it about this episode?

In the episode of The Simpsons, Bart you can see in advance the sequel unpublished the extremely popular movie franchise of superheroes Vindicator (a parody of The Avengers in the MCU) because it was confused with a child with a terminal illness that he had wanted to see the movie before anyone else. Because of this, Bart takes advantage of the situation to blackmail the leaders by filtration SPOILERS of the film to get what you want.

However, when two executives of the films (with the voice of the brothers Russo) learned of this, they will do everything in its power to stop the plans of blackmail Bart and keep the spoilers out of the public. Meanwhile, Kevin Present lend his voice to the evil supervillain, alien of the Vindicator with 37 chins calls Chinnos. That obviously is a parody of Thanos, Josh Brolin. You can see the full picture of Chinnos below!

Are there eager to see this episode of The Simpsons? It is possible to notice the influence of Disney letting that make a parody so clear of The Avengers.