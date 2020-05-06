Three series with actresses unforgettable to discover this weekend



Diane Guerrero in Doom Patrol

Trailer of “Feel Good” – Source: Netflix 01:59

Lisa Kudrow in the Feel Good.



“It is iconic,” says one of the protagonists of this comedy the first time you see it in person to the mother of his girlfriend. Beyond the logical nervousness of the situation, the phrase has a load metadiscursiva evident. Is that Linda, it’s called the character, is embodied by

Lisa Kudrow



a definitive icon of comedy for an entire generation. Or two.

In this british sitcom created by and starring the canadian Mae Martin



everything revolves around Mae, a young woman with a past of addiction problems and several who had emigrated to London to start again. And probably to get away from her mom, to which the

former Phoebe from Friends



he brings all his skill. From the first scenes in which the protagonist communicates with her parents through Facetime, the tension between mother and daughter is palpable, and so is the complicated personality of Linda, that manifests itself when you finally meet up and discuss old grudges and wounds unhealed. To make everything more complicated, and funny, part of the chat happens on-board of a cart of the ghost train, which Linda considered to be relaxing. All while his daughter tries to make peace with her, including several near misses and a few cries of dismay, that is what unites them.

A season. Available on Netflix



Trailer of Doom Patrol 04:41

Diane Guerrero in Doom Patrol



. Few series have had as many female characters as

Orange Is the New Black



. And what is true is that there never was a tv fiction that would include both the spectrum of the feminine condition and incursionara in the comedy prison. Clear that for all its obvious merits, the structure of each episode was limited to the appearance of many of the members of the cast. However, even with these restrictions, Guerrero got his Maritza result unforgettable: smart, quick reflexes, and always willing to be silly in order to achieve its objectives, Maritza was pure dissimulation and control while Jane, the character that actress plays in

Doom Patrol



would do anything to control its peculiar power. With 64 different personalities, and each with its own “skill”, Jane is a paper with which dream of all the actresses and Guerrero manages to do it justice.

A season. Available on Cinemax/HBO Go.







The Plot Against America

Winona Ryder in The Plot Against America.



An emblem of the

generation X



and one of those stories of trips, falls and redemptions that much like in Hollywood, in this series based on the novel of

Philip Roth



Ryder once again demonstrates why he was a actress essential in the decade of the nineties, and why it is so good news that the industry has finally “released” to Winona. As it happened before in

Stranger Things



now in

The Plot Against America



every time the actress appears in the scene the balance of the box is tilted toward it. And it’s not just the detailed work of costumes and makeup of the era, but above all the magnetism of Ryder. As Evelyn, the sister spinster of Elizabeth (a wonderful Zoe Kazan), the jewish mother at the center of the story of David Simon, Ryder puts all its expressiveness to the service of a character with much more depth that it appears in the beginning. His treatments of light and shade start to appear in the scenes shared by the sisters, divided by fear, racism, and the weight of history.

A season. Available on HBO/HBO Go

