Trailer for ‘Space Force,’ with Steve Carell, John Malkovich and Lisa Kudrow – Video

The fiction comes from the hand of the creators of ‘The Office’ and develop the plans of Donald Trump to militarize the space.

Netflix has released the first trailer of ‘Space Force’, a new series, billed as the “‘The Office’ in space”. Comes from the hand of its original creator, Greg Daniels, and the protagonist of the legendary sitcom, Steve Carell, who reprises the leading role. On this occasion, gives life to the general Mark R. Naird, selected to head the new division of the Space Force of the united States. It is a military body similar to the one created by Donald Trump in the year 2018, although it is not expected that the president will be appointed in the comedy.

Throughout the ten episodes that comprise the first season, Naird released to a group of men and women with the goal of returning to set foot on the moon in the year 2024. Accompanying him in his mission scientist Adrian Mallory and the secretary of the Air force Tony Scarapiducci, interpreted by John Malkovich and Ben Schwartz, respectively. The cast is completed by Lisa Kudrow (woman of Naird), Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Jane Lynch, Noah Emmerich, Jessica St. Clair, Jimmy O. Yang, Alex Sparrow, Don Lake, and Fred Willard. ‘Space Force,’ premiering may 29 on the streaming platform.