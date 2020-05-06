Two Avengers and other actors who appeared in ‘Smallville’ and don’t notice

The series of ‘Smallville’ became a classic of the TV, this series that had 10 successful seasons that began in 2001 and ended in 2011, during these 10 years there were lots of guests or actors that participated in the series but who went unnoticed in its time and today are all a few stars among them, there were two Avengers in ‘Smallville’ and maybe you don’t notice.

Jensen Ackles

This famous actor for the series ‘Supernatural’ was in the fourth season of ‘Smallville’ on the role of Jason Teague, where he even had a romance with Lana Lang.

Carrie Fisher

Yes, the actress who played princess Leia Organa was in ‘Smallville’ in the role of the journalist Pauline Kahn in ‘the Daily Planet’ where Chloe goes to ask for work.

Brian Austin Green

One of the stars of ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ was present in this very successful series under the role of the villain Metallo, is really a role bad enough, and not worth remembering.

Amy Adams

Who later became Lois Lane was also on ‘Smallville’ in a role bad enough, we refer to Jodi Melville for just one episode.

Christopher Reeve

Yes, Superman most endearing of the film was present in this series under the role of the scientist Dr. Virgil Swann, where even you had to record in New York for the health problems of Reeve.

Cobie Smulders

Before ‘How I Met Your Mother’ and join the Movie Universe of Marvel, this actress was in ‘Smallville’ in the role of Shannon Bell only for a chapter.

Evangeline Lilly

Another Avenger that was in ‘Smallville’ was Evangeline Lilly, was as an extra during some chapters and later appeared in the hit series ‘Lost’.

As we see, not only there were Avengers in ‘Smallville’, also actors recognized that they looked for another moment of fame or well-acclaimed actor who had a participation that is quite special in this series, What else do you remember?