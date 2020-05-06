Val Kilmer is one of those faces that always associate to a commercial cinema, but which is endearing with the passing of the years. Who more and who less has seen ‘Willow’ or has been carried on by the adrenaline rush of ‘Heat’. In these two films and many more highlighted her full lips and her gaze hard. Years later, the actor has just published a memoir titled ‘I’m your Huckleberry’ in allusion to the famous character of Mark Twain. Them uncovers facets unknown of a hard life, marked by the diagnosis of a cancer and a career that has been like a roller coaster.

In the book, in addition, brings out his role of lover to be unhappy, which started with just 21 years, when he became the improvised groom, a Cher that took him out a decade old. But it was another woman that set his heart on fire. His name, Daryl Hannah: “God knows that I have suffered mal de amores. But Daryl was, by far, the most painful of all. (…) I knew I would love with all my heart forever and that this love does not lose strength. I’m still in love with Daryl. When we finally separated, I cried every day for half a year”.

Daryl Hannah, during one of his last visits to Spain. (Cordon Press)

Another of his great loves was Cindy Crawfordwith that they began dating in 1996, when it had just suffered the separation from the mother of his two children and was the ‘child protected’ from Marlon Brando. “Oh God, he loved Cindy, and I kept loving it, I thought you might have died by his love because the pleasure of being with her was simply too much to bear. Would die of happiness”, he confesses himself. With the supermodel traveled to all parties in the late 90’s. The two became the nail and flesh at the same time that he represented to Batman and he saw how his career in Hollywood was not as stable as I thought.

Cindy Crawford. (Getty)

Beyond Hannah and Crawford, the memoir also gives another amusing name in the list of love affairs, that of Angelina Jolie. The actress bailed out of a bad mood in 1999, just when she began to stand out in Hollywood thanks to the success of ‘girl Interrupted’. “But let it escape,” added the actor.

A bad run of health

Beyond the loves, Kilmer speaks in his book of Marlon Brando, that he was a protector not official since she met him and confessed stories are fanciful, like the one where I had a slip up with the very Jackie Kennedy in the kitchen of the White House. In the pages of the book there is also space for the unhappiness related to his weak state of health in the last few years. “The fear of death stems from the fear of life. A man who lives fully is prepared to die at any moment”, is the phrase of Mark Twain that the actor takes as its leitmotif, and that also serves to speak of a slow recovery, but “constant”.

To see how his lymphatic cancer referred, the actor thought that perhaps God was behind his healing. “I do not deny the miraculous healing,” he writes. The tumor caused his tongue to swell and block your lymph ducts, requiring two traqueotomías. It was, without doubt, one of the worst moments of his life. “The cancer was miraculously cured much faster than any of the doctors predicted”.

Now, after 60 years, Kilmer looks back and confesses to be a brave, who has been known to overlook the toughest trances of life… and of Hollywood.