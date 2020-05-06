‘Valley Girl’, the musical pop that brings back to the screen, Alicia Silverstone

Watch the trailer of the remake of a classic of the eighties.

By the year 1983, Nicolas Cage and Deborah Foreman starred in Valley Girl, a film musical about a rich girl who falls in love with a boy rocker and rebel. What is certain is that MGM announced a new version in 2017, and after several years of delay, the film will finally be released on may 8, via streaming, and already we have a trailer.

A remake very pop, full of musical numbers with popular songs from the early 80’s, as Take On Me A-ha, and We Got the Beat Go-Go. Jessica Rothe interprets the girl of the title, Julie, while Josh Whitehouse it is Randy, the rebel without a cause that in the other version embodied Cage. The excellent news is that re-runs our nostalgia Alicia Silverstonethe actress, icon of the nineties that he immortalised Cher in the comedy cult No idea.

Just the plot is going and comes through colourful flashbacks, with a Julie (Silverstone) is already greater than the account to your daughter (Camila Morrone) about their high school years. Music and choreography catchy, crowned by a great love story between neon lights… see below the first images:

(Cover picture: Orion)