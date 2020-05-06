Venus Williams reveals her home of Hogwarts

Venus Williams saved a bit of time to interact with their fans for a session of questions and responses in vivo. The fans had many interesting questions and Venus did the best you could to answer in the most ingenious possible.

There was something very exciting reserved for fans of the fantasy novel and film series Harry Potter. A fan asked him a question that required that Venus was put in the magical universe of Harry Potter.

Asked about the Home at Hogwarts than it would be if he attended Hogwarts (school for wizards). In particular, the Houses of Hogwarts are separate entities in the school of magic and have specific characteristics that define them.

The magi signify the qualities of their homes. Williams chose the home that best fits your personality. What house of Hogwarts is part Venus Williams? Venus Williams in fact did not have the head fixed in a particular house.

She aligned his qualities with several houses. “I’m definitely Gryffindor. It could have been a Hufflepuff, but I don’t know if that sounds good. Lately, when I’m on the court, and I win a point, I say, ‘let’s 1-0, bad girls!’ Oh, so maybe I should be in Slytherin!

Gryffindor is a house of which they are a part of the three main characters, Harry, Ron and Hermione. They are known for their courage and chivalry, certainly something that we can all associate to Venus Williams. However, it will certainly be interesting to see the Venus as part of Slytherin.

Despite the fact that it is assumed that it is the evil one, has its own charisma and appeal that also exudes Venus. Finally, you could be a Hufflepuff because of his humility combined with his ability to work very hard when necessary. What house of Hogwarts would lead to Venus Williams if you had the chance?