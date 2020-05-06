Tennis is a game that is extremely physical and requires a lot of athleticism on the part of the players. In consequence, tennis players must train regularly to stay in shape and to have optimal performance when you are on the pitch.

Serena Williams and Venus Williams also always focus on your training regimen, even during the low season. Serena and Venus are in the last half of his career and it is important to be more in the way of what they never thought possible.

Therefore, the two sisters also always try to train when you are in the house. “We didn’t play all the time” – Serena Williams Venus and Serena revealed that never ‘walk away from the training’

Sister Williams also suggested that they will feel “surreal” when you hang up your racket and not be able to train like they do now. “We didn’t play all the time,” said Serena Williams in an interview with Naomi Campbell .

“We choose and we choose what we play, especially now that we are older, we don’t play so much. And simply choose the really important and warm-ups before that, etc, But yes, we are home in December and, therefore, in most of November and apart from that, it is like a week at home or a week here, a week there.

“Venus Williams explained that they are stealing moments of time because even when they are not playing tennis, they’re doing other things. All sorts of things that the two of you are doing, try to fit in the links with the community, so that they are just stealing moments.

“But it is a privilege. I think that now we understand more that it is definitely a privilege. But even in those moments when we are not touring we need to train. So that we never get away from the training.

A day when we don’t have to train, I will feel surreal for a long time. I think they will still train you, ” concluded Venus. Serena Williams and Venus Williams are one of the players most in form in the tour, staying in shape at the age of 38 and 39 years respectively.

While a game of tennis female average lasts only 2 hours, the Williams sisters trained for a four-hour match. The players in the making certainly should be inspired by you two for your determination to train.