Web Site it reveals how the Kardashians are helping out with Scott Disick following the departure of him from the diversion program; understand

In the last few days have not been easy ones for Scott Disick, but he has received help from a team of weight-for-move on… After you have come to the fore of his in-patient treatment at a rehabilitation facility, and the site is Up. The News has come in contact with, a source close to the clan Kardashian-Jenner, and discovers that the whole family has been mobilized to the fullest to help you in the best way possible.

“All of the family Images is very supportive of Scott. They all love you and want the best for him or her. He is a member of the family, and always will be. They’re all there for him with the help he needs”told the reporter. “They’re calling it, and contact us to see if everything is fine,”, he said.

Yesterday (4), the DailyMailTV revealed that the father of Mason, and if brazil is in a rehabilitation facility. According to reports from sources at the site of the former Kourtney Kardashian would be dealing with issues related to alcohol and / or drugs. However, his lawyer denied the story and said that Disick had already left for the hospital.

Marty Singer has issued a statement to clarify that the treatment of his client, it is not drug related at all. “In an effort to finally reach an agreement, and deal with the pain that he suffers quietly for many years, due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father, and three months later, he made the decision to check into a rehabilitation facility last week to work on his trauma from the past”he wrote.

The E! The News that the professional revealed that the clinic is the primary person responsible for the leak of the photos, from the manager to the press. In a statement, the center had the following to say: “If it has been determined that some of the information that relates to any of the customer was obtained from the premises of the ARA, and is provided with a means of communication, and the NPC will take all legal action available against this individual, including co-operation with the authorities, the police and other government officials”.

While you wait for the dust to lower the, He is staying with his close friends, and with the support of the person who will accompany you during the recovery process. According to the magazine, Disick is thinking of other options for care. “He realizes that he is in need of help, in an environment of a rehab, but don’t know how to do it. He feels so betrayed and badly hurt by what happened,”revealed a source.

“It was a violation of his complete privacy, and it is reluctant to rely on the other for rehabilitation. It’s a lot more than disappointed and upset about all of this”ended.