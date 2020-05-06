What does it mean X Æ A-12 the name of the baby of Elon Musk

Matthew, Sofia, Camila, you have no idea how many children will raise hand when they hear those names on the pass list in a few years in the schools. Maybe think about names a little more original for your children will not be a bad idea, but lately, celebrities have let go of their minds to territories almost unknown. What is the meaning of X Æ A-12, the name of the baby of Elon Musk? How do you pronounce, why he did it?

The past may 4, 2020, after two years of being together, Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX and the artist in canadian music, Claire Elise Boucher, aka Grimes, welcomed their first child, a boy which they named X Æ A-12.



The announcement gave Elon through his Twitter accountwhich seems to be your social network of choice, because it even tends to converse with strangers –and followers– who will ask questions and make comments. Among these, when he tweeted that his girlfriend had finished with the labor and everything was in order, asked the baby’s name and he replied with these signs and numbers together with a photograph in which Musk showed his characteristic humor along with the caption “Never too young for a little bit of ink, haha”.

What is the meaning of X Æ A-12?

Grimes explained through his Twitter account that ‘X’ is the unknown variable, ‘Æ’ corresponds to the spelling elven Ai (love and artificial intelligence).

‘A-12’ is the precursor to the SR-17, Lockheed, the aircraft is a favorite of the couple. “Without weapons, without defenses, just speed. Brilliant in battle, but not violent”, so is the aircraft according to the mother of 32 years. ‘A’ corresponds to the title of his favorite song, ‘Archangel’. Additionally, Musk commented on the publication of Grimes, adding that the plane is called ‘SR-71’, along with an image of a To-12, of which the name internal code is Archangel-12.

Until your name is not registered in an official way to get a birth certificate, we can not guarantee that X Æ A-12 will be the final of the baby of Grimes and Elon. However, it would be difficult for the couple, after having designed a name so remarkably original, belies this announcement to tell us that the better he will be called ‘Mathias’.

There are theories around the net that suggest that this name could just be the WiFi password in the house of the couple and others say it could be a code that relates to the cars Tesla. However, we prefer to stay with the explanation that parents give to via Twitter which in and of itself, is not simple.

X Æ A-12 is not the only one with strange name

Surely this new baby makes you remember the name of the children of other characters more than the show business. What about North West, the child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye, or Esmeralda Amada-daughter of Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes? What were they thinking Christina Aguilera and Matt Rutler when naming her daughter Summer Rain? Other cases are the Blue Ivy mean Ivy-Blue, the daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z; or Bear, the third child of Kate Winslet.

But now what we know is that Elon Musk is capable of all…

