What happened to the protgaonistas of Gossip girl after the series?

Gossip Girl completed in 2012, it’s been eight years since they aired the last episode of the series starring Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Ed Westwick and Chace Crawford, who gave life to the stories of the young people most privileged of the Upper East Side new yorker.

With the passage of years, many things have changed for those who gave life to the affluent teens. We review what each one of them and where you can follow them in these moments.

What was Blake Lively after Gossip Girl?

Blake Lively has established itself as a fashion icon and has ‘ origins to events as important as the Met Gala. © Taylor Hill

The american actress who gave life to Serena Van der Woodsen has not lost popularity. Before you incarnate to the blonde with an spectacular style, Blake Lively had his eyes on the big screen and thanks to the series of the CW managed to catapult themselves to various film productions during and after “Gossip Girl”.

At the end of Gossip Girl we were able to see Blake Lively on the tapes Savages (2012), The Age of Adaline (2015), All I See is You (2016) and The Shallows (2016). His latest movies were To Simple Favor (2018) and The Rhythm Section which premiered at the beginning of 2020.

But Gossip Girl not only did he serve for that Blake Lively you will come to major motion picture productions, is also cemented as a fashion icon. Your aura it girl cultivated by playing Serena Van der Woodsen in Gossip Girl paid off when it became picture of the bags Madmoiselle Chanel in 2011 at the request of Karl Lagerfeld and in the face of the fragrance Gucci Premiere in 2012.

What was Leighton Meester at the end of Gossip Girl?

Leighton Meester has dabbled in comedy television. © Allen Berezovsky

Before venturing to be Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl, Leighton Meester I already had a budding film career with small independent productions or to television. During the recording of the series we were able to see it on tape as Monte Carlo, The Roomate (both of 2011) and That’s My Boy (2012). At the end of Gossip Girl participated in other films such as Life Partners (2014) and lent his voice to narrate the documentary Unity (2015).

The tv has been the format where most have heard of the actress. His latest work in Single Parents (2018) of the ABC has been well received. For two seasons she has played the character of Angie D’amato with the who has delved squarely in the genre of comedy.

What was Penn Badgley after Gossip Girl?

Penn Badgley has re-emerged after his participation in the series You Netflix. © Matthew Eisman

Like that Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley I already had a promising career in film and some television programmes. At the end of its interpretation as a Dan Humphrey in Gossip Girlthe actor was devoted to some of the films of low profile and focused his attention on his group of indie rock MOTHXER, with the who released a studio album in 2016 and a couple of simple.

Penn Badgley he had his renaissance in 2018 with the production of Netflix, You, in which he plays the serial killer Joe Goldberg during two seasons, the series has already been renewed for one more season.

What was Ed Westick after Gossip Girl?

Ed Westwick has kept a low profile after Gossip Girl. © Jeff Spicer

The british actor has kept a low profile after Gossip Girl participating in movies such as J. Edgar (2011) and Freaks of Nature (2014). Was also present in tv series such as Wicked City (2015) and Snack (2017). Recently, Ed Westwick he warned the followers of Gossip Girl in his account of Instagram that you published an image of your character, Chuck Bassall it was to announce that he would sell merchandise such as t-shirts and hoodies with the image of the millionaire.

What was Chace Crawford after Gossip Girl?

Chace Crawford took part in The Boys Amazon Prime. © Frazer Harrison

The interpreter Nate Archibald followed in the footsteps of Ed Westwick and has been kept in relative calm. After Gossip Girl participated in films such as Mountain Men (2014) and Cry of Fear (2015). His most recent project was for the series of Amazon Prime, The Boys (2019), based on a comic book of the same name, it interprets the character of The Deep.