When Eugenie Bouchard defeated Maria Sharapova after calling tricky

There are only a few matches in the history of tennis where the emotional quotient has been so high as in the epic battle between Eugenie Bouchard and Maria Sharapova at the Madrid Open in 2017. Obviously, the fans were excited to see this clash of generations.

However, the biggest selling point of the party was the bitter rivalry off the pitch that had developed between the two stars. Mary had just returned from his infamous ban for doping.

However, she received continuously wildcards into the tournaments regardless of any performance test in the recent past. This was affecting many of the other girls the wrong way, because they felt that they were giving him easy opportunities.

Although there were murmurs in the circle of tennis, Eugenie Bouchard had been the criticism lasts up to the moment. Eugenie had called Mary tricky. “She’s a cheat and, therefore, for me, I don’t think that a cheat in any sport you need to return to play that sport.

It is very unfair to all the other players that do it the right way ” that Is why when they finally came for battle, the fanatics wanted to see if Bouchard could actually prove their statements in court.

Eugenie Bouchard defeats Maria Sharapova The first set showed that none of the players was ready to fall without a fight. Was reduced to the final moments that Bouchard seized after a good, attacking tennis.

She closed the deal with a forehand cross-unreachable after rejecting several attempts to Sharapova. In the second set, Maria came out as if he could not losing to Eugenie Bouchard. She broke the canadian twice to claim the set 6-2.

Bouchard made his fair share of mistakes by committing a double fault on a crucial point. It all boiled down to a third set delicious and began with a dispute. Bouchard was pushing Mary on his serve and struck a powerful blow that seemingly gave the game there.

However, the referee got out of his seat to check the mark left by the ball on the clay court. Came to the conclusion that the ball had landed just beyond the baseline.

Bouchard showed no signs of disappointment, even when the crowd booed the decision. However, as would things, Bouchard would go on to win as the final score said 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 in his favor.

A Bouchard obviously ecstatic he jumped up and down the pitch. His statements after the match reflected that the party had not done more fond of Maria Sharapova: “Some girls in the locker room approach me and truly wish me good luck before matches, which normally doesn’t happen to me,” said Bouchard.

“It proved to Me that the most people have my opinion, and maybe were afraid to talk. But in private, you know, I have received a lot of support ” “it Definitely helps when you can back it up,” said Bouchard, smiling radiantly.

“Obviously, they were happening a lot of things in this game besides the tennis,” How did you react Maria Sharapova? Sharapova was not overly interested in talking about the controversy.

In fact, she focused only on the part of the tennis equation. “Every game at this point is important,” said Sharapova. “Everything that surrounds me, I don’t know much and don’t pay much attention”

“I set up opportunities, break points, and not simply the became today,” he said on the final set. “I put myself in position to finish, and I didn’t,” we Hope that Eugenie Bouchard and Maria Sharapova have been able to leave behind their differences now that the star Russian withdrew after a series of bad performances in the recent period.