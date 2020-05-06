When will be held the match between Charlotte Flair and Io Shirai? The company has not decided on the day of the celebration of the battle.

The last eight of April, Io Shirai won the ladder match female of NXT to be positioned as the next opponent for the title of NXT, Charlotte Flair, but since then has not been given to know the date for that possible fight.

Despite the fact that in other places, and mentioning sources prestigious saying that this battle will take place at Money in the Bank, the fact is that to day of today, that fight is not scheduled to be on the PPV, the next may 10 as has been said Dave Meltzer, in his Observer Newsletter this week.

Right now the Charlotte Flair vs. Io Shirai NXT women’s title match is not scheduled for Money in the Bank

Right now the battle for the title female of NXT between Charlotte Flair against Io Shirai is not scheduled for Money in the Bank.

The only sure thing today is that Charlotte Flair will face the coming week to Mia Yim in a match where the title will not be in play on the weekly program of NXT. From here anything can happen, but today that Charlotte vs Io Shirai is no date yet.

