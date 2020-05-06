Who is Awkwafina? She is the new revelation of the film and T. V which is in the sight of all

Yes, you read it in Glamour: Awkwafina is the name of the actress in which you are going to be listening by all sides. Not just because it has a career very promising, but because just the day of yesterday has just made history by being the first woman of asian roots to win the Golden globe Best actress in a comedy or musical. Do you know what is more shocking? That has earned Scarlett Johansson and Cate Blanchett! Two names heavy that she overcame thanks to his performance in ‘The Farewell’. Do you want to know who is Awkwafina? We tell you everything you need to know about it.

WHERE IS AWKWAFINA?

Awkwafina it is native to New Yorkthe daughter of a chinese father and a mother in south korea. Specifically, Awkwafina grew up in Queens, where he learned many things culturally and where all of your artistic potential grew for full. In fact, it has been claimed that it was New York so she learned to love the music, film and television.

WHAT MOVIES AND TELEVISION SERIES HAS COME OUT AWKWAFINA?

Awkwafina has appeared in numerous successful projects, so that it is more likely that yes you have seen it in action. It came out on tape as Ocean’s 8, Crazy Rich Asian (like one of the characters favorite of the fans, by the way), and ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’. And of course, The Farewell, the ribbon for which he has won his well-deserved Golden Globe. In television series, appeared in the critically acclaimed MTv show ‘Girl Code,’ and has lent his voice to cartoons like ‘The Simpsons’, ‘Regular Show’ and ‘Tuca & Bertie’.