Why a wedding is unlikely to Amanda Bynes and her fiance?

Amanda Bynes may be engaged, but they don’t sound the wedding bells.
According to a source, is “unlikely” that the star of She’s the Man “obtain” the approval of their parents for casasrse with her boyfriend of 3 months. “The parents of Amanda are fully aware of their commitment and at this time does not approve of Amanda to marry legally under the guardianship”, explains the informant.
Like Britney Spears, the former child star has been living under the guardianship of their parents. She was placed under his supervision in 2014 after a series of detentions of psychiatric involuntary and multiple encounters with the police. Although guardianship should be regularly reviewed, extended for the last time in 2018, by two years, which would force Amanda to seek their parents ‘ approval if you ever want to get married with Paul Michael.
Despite all of this, Bynes is crazy about your fiance.
Thursday night, the actress shared that it is very much in love with Paul, who he described as someone “gorgeous”. She added, “it is Also the best person on the face of the earth.”
In addition, she apologized for calling people “ugly” more than a year ago. “I just wanted to post a video to apologize to everyone that I called ugly in Twitter“, shared Bynes. “I felt so ugly at that time and it was very difficult for me to express myself in that moment because I was very drugged. Now, I have remained sober for more than a year, like Paul, and I just want you all to know that I love you and I am very happy now. I feel that I have what is mine and that is Paul “.