Without trastocarse of the entire development of the puerto rican | Sports

Europe has been the main destination for tenimesistas local to acquire a high level of competition.

Despite the severe blow that suffers the european region as a result of the coronavirus, nor is it anticipated that that will pass invoice to the development of major puerto rican athletes in that sport.

Yes, the Federation of puerto Rican Table Tennis (FPTM) estimates that they will spend several weeks to reach the optimal performance.

“Normally one drops in two or three weeks. The members of the national teams are training. It is important that the athletes are active continuously. Inactivity always makes you doubtful, but it may be that we reach the optimum performance. Our athletes had not gone through this, but everyone is in equality of conditions,” said the federation president, Ivan Santos, in an interview with THE SPOKESMAN.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control registered until yesterday 1,384,499 cases of infection. Spain (219,329), Italy (213,013), United Kingdom (196,239), Germany (167,007) and Russia (155,370) are among the countries with the highest number of cases.

Santos anticipates that the competitive calendar is stable to the end of the year. The sports competition does not resume until the end of July, after the International Federation of Table Tennis (ITTF) extended last week the suspension of events.

For that then it will be a matter of analyzing the places to retake the training and competitions at the international level.

“There is a prolonged inactivity. It is how we can insert them into the training and skills level. If we do it faster, everything will be less marked. The boys are young and will adapt quickly. I don’t think this is relevant and affects us. As standardized in the different countries, we will take steps to establish a relationship in training and competition. We’re going to take actions as soon as the normalization of the matter,” said Santos. “We have to reprogram where we’re going to train and where to compete. We have to wait a little and do not despair,” he added.

This mandatory pause will not be an important factor for the next olympic cycle, which is anticipated as the more solid to the youth tenimesistas of the courtyard.

“The experience over the years tells us that the best tenimesistas are young mature. Is solidified between ages 24 to 30 years. The guys are going to be more mature. It is not for the technical-tactical, but for the consciousness and maturity. They are professionals and understand that when defeated gives you maturity,” he said.

Adriana Diaz is 19 years old, while his sister Melanie Diaz, Daniely Rios and Brian Afanador have with 23 each. Daniel González is the largest with 26 years, while Angel Naranjo is the youngest with 16 years. All formed part of the delegation of the Pan american Games Lima 2019, who won a total of six medals.

A large part of that group of tenimesistas made his debut in the central American and Caribbean Games of Veracruz 2014, in which Adriana was barely 14 years old. Currently, the multiple medalist pan american is classified to the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020.

“We were the best being juvenile. All of them were young. Always we are projecting that this upcoming cycle was the best, although we were surprised at the last Pan american Games”, he concluded.