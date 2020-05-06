WWE news: Status of Velveteen Dream – safety Measures in the Performance Center

By Sebastián Martínez – POSTED on 30/04/2020 AT 15:01

– Last week we informed you of some accusations that he received The Velveteen Dream which indicated that he had sent photographs to a minor. A audio asking for the school of one of the children in question was revealed, although it is not confirmed that any of them were sexual in nature. Many have wondered if this would happen bill the wrestler from NXT as soon as your work is concerned, but Dave Meltzer, a journalist of the Wrestling Observer, revealed in the last show of Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE continues to trust in him and, for the moment, there will be no retaliation.

– Dave Meltzer also stated on his radio program some more details about the security measures that are being taken in the Performance Center WWE. Apparently, the stars that are not part of the segments of the programs that are recorded do not have permission to use the gym of the buildingan area that is used regularly all the staff.

– Today is the birthday of the Son of The Phantom. The wrestler of NXT meets 36 years, was born April 30, 1984 in Mexico City, Mexico.

– From the start of the confinement, several of the female superstars of WWE have been highlighted by upload dances sexy to the social networks. One of them has excelled over the rest in the last few hours so funny that it has been since the mother of Mandy Rose interrupted the dance of her daughter in a direct TikTok. The moment was captured on ringsidenews and posted to Instagram. You can see below.