WWE sells to Charlotte Flair as a technique, but who’s buying?

The face of the darkness that envelops us today, and you will surely not abandon us for the expected economic crisis that is looming after the end of the pandemic, WWE wanted to submit-at-WrestleMania-36 as a show in general good vibrations; forecast pointed out by Dave Meltzer, within the last newsletter the Wrestling Observer.

“One would expect a show positive, with many of the technical gaining and changes owners. Even if you can’t offer an appropriate atmosphere, you can do it in terms of stories.”

And I refer to the results, because in most of the 18 fights featured, the good guys prevailed over the villains. But, should we include here the victory of Charlotte Flair on Rhea Ripley? According to Dave Meltzer, answer in the affirmative.

The journalist said that WWE “believes” that the new Champion NXT is a favorite technique of the public, revealing what idea you have in mind to the company.

“Right now, the plan is for Charlotte to work on both the main stage as NXT. And, you know, no house shows or anything, you would not be precisely to exploit someone to work two times a week”.

► The comparisons of Charlotte Flair

Recently, Ric Flair drew a simile between his daughter and Randy Orton that gave much to talk about. But if we stick to the character of “The Queen”, you should find another mirror, as one of the greatest achievements in the career of “The Viper” has been to get the support of the respectable under any side.

Privilege that can not boast Charlotte yet, because it does not have the support of the public, not as technical nor as rude. So what we have seen in numerous rivalries, being that which caused the birth of Becky “The Man” Lynch is the most notorious.

We are then faced with a complete review of the rivalry that led the Sunday at WrestleMania 36. Despite the fact that Charlotte has received all boos until the start of the shows without an audience, and during the duel with Ripley for their work on the left leg of this had a clear component rude, it seems that, after all, we saw a duel of technical vs. technique. When you return the events with assistance we will see how long they can maintain this fallacy.