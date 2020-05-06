Yes, have seen “Gossip Girl”

Ryan Reynolds stops trolearnos on if you have seen “Gossip Girl” or not. Yes, and in addition is a fan. What has been revealed in Instagram

If there is a series that has marked us, we have to confess that you’ve been “Friends”. Because we felt so identified cons their characters and we have fought so much with her that we can only be very very fans. Is more, we like it so much that it is only with writing it we get nervous in thinking that the return of “Friends” has been delayed due to the coronavirus. And if there is a second series which is also part of our life has been ‘Gossip Girl’because on another level, although we also became hooked very much. And we’re also hoping like crazy his ‘reboot’.

This Thursday, when precisely when we have known that Leighton Meester, one of the main protagonists of ‘Gossip Girl’, is pregnant with her second child with her husband Adam Brody, also has uncovered some unknowns about the series that has remained on the air for years amid speculation: Have you seen “Gossip Girl “” Ryan Reynolds? We say so because the actor had been kept “secret” if he had ever seen fiction that launched to fame to his wife, Blake Lively. The answer we already know: yes.

It has been something absolutely unexpected, because until now, Ryan had played with all the time when you reveal if you had seen it or not to the ‘queen gossip’ and Co., and the answer was given to a fan on Twitter who asked him if he had seen the series. The response is to be expected in the actor: “Not the vi. I drink it with the eyes”.

What Ryan Reynolds does not make clear is if you saw the series a few years ago when the bacteria, before they get married to catch up with the fiction that became a world star Blake Lively, or if you have taken advantage of the quarantine at home to catch up and see, finally, “Gossip Girl”. In any case, it doesn’t matter, the result of what we share: is a fan of the series. One more.

