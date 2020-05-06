Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan, twins Scott, formalize your romance with a terrifying photo

Zooey Deschanel has recovered the illusion after its separation from the producer Jacob Pechenik, after four years of marriage and two children in common. The protagonist of New Girl you have found the love of the hand of Jonathan Scottknown thanks to the program of reform and decoration of houses with her brother Drew, Property Brothers, which in Spain is called The house of my dreams. Far from hiding their relationship, the couple wanted to make accomplices to their millions of followers how happy they are together and how much they enjoy each other.



Both the actress as the tv star has shared a picture celebrating in advance the night more mysterious of the year, the Halloween, in the film studio and theme park Universal Studios Hollywood. In addition to the couple, in the funny photo appear Drewbrother Jonathan, his wife Linda Phan and a few terrifying companions dressed for the occasion. Zooey Deschanel, who is ‘happily scared’ in the arms of Jonathan, wrote alongside the image: “Still processing what scared you was on the side of these people dressed with masks creepy”. “Wait… don’t post the photo of you suporting me!”, has answered the ‘handyman’, displaying his sense of humor.



The interpreter and the twin of The house of my dreams we know from the past month of August, when filmed an episode of Carpool Karaoke with their respective brothersEmily Deschanel and Drew Scott. Since that time, the chiapas jumped between the couple has become inseparable. In spite of having a few weeks of romance, the own Jonathan came to confirm his new relationship to Us Weekly. “I’m seeing someone. Of course that is special to me, because I am a person that sets the bar very high when I look for a partner.” And added: “I was caught a little off guard, but it has been a pleasant surprise”he said referring to the arrival of Zooey in your life.



In September, the star of New Girl announced its separation from the producer Jacob Pechenik, with whom he has two children in common, Elsie, age 4, and Charlie, 2. “After much discussion and a long period of contemplation, we have decided that we are better as friends, business partners, and parents instead of partners in life,” said the couple in a joint statement. Jonathan also has passed by the altar. The contractor is separated from his wife, Kelsy Ully, in 2010, after three years of marriage.



