Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt join to watch “500 Days Of Summer”

Photo: Fox Searchlight

Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt have gathered once again to commemorate the tenth anniversary of your film “500 Days Of Summer”.

The cult movie of 2009 directed by Marc Webb, tells the story of Summer and Tom from one angle unilateral in which young idealized relationship with a girl who clearly has no intention of falling in love with him.

Contrary to what the actors were waiting, many of the fans of the film have resulted in Summer as the villainess of the story, which with its coolness plays with the heart of Tom to break it.

However, Deschanel and Gordon-Levitt have decided to deny these beliefs in an analysis of the film recorded in collaboration with Entertainment Weekly.

“This is a movie with zero irony dramatic. Zero. It is 100 percent from the point of view of Tom, of what we talked about before, but it is something that people misinterpret about the film”, said Zooey.

They think that Summer is a villain

“A lot has to do with this voice-over, and I think that is part of the point, that the voice sounds authoritative, for what you believe is true,” explained the actor about the influence of the narrator on the viewers.

We all think our perspective is authoritarian, and Tom thinks that his perspective is authoritative. But life in reality is much more subjective than that

Also emphasized the tendency for Tom to ignore the thoughts, desires and comments of Summer in the movie, acallandolos with their own thinking, and even acusandolo by the same interpreter “selfish.”