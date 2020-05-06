Zooey Deschanel separates from her husband after four years of marriage

The actress asked to respect their privacy.

UNITED STATES.

Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik have ended their relationship.

The actress and the producer announced their separation this Friday after four years of marriage.

After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have come to the conclusion that we function better as friends, co-workers, and parents as a partner for a lifetime. We remain committed to our projects, values and, above all, our children”, said in a statement.

Similarly, the protagonist of ‘500 days with her’ asked to respect their privacy.

Deschanel, 39 years old, and Pechenik, 47, pledged in January 2015 and they were married the summer of that same year, almost at the same time was born their daughter Elsie. Two years later they had to Charlie, her second son.

jvc

