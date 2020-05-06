Zooey Deschanel shared this christmas tradition

USA, Los Angeles.- I Jonathan Scott

you are talking about some of their plans a vacation for him and his girlfriend

Zooey Deschanel! The actress of New Girl, 39 years old, joins the family of the

star of Property Brothers, 41-year-old to sing christmas carols this year, and in addition

he is in charge. “She leads such a mix,” Jonathan said to People magazine.

“She is very interested in

Christmas” revealed Jonathan, and his carols favorites are “Joy

to the World,” “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” and “Mele Kalikimaka”, and

complement the tunes with cookies and hot chocolate. Last year, the

family of Jonathan is in Los Angeles, where his brother Drew Scott, and his

wife Linda Phan recently moved.

“We went caroling and the neighbors were horrified,” said Jonathan. “They were like, ‘What is going on? That is going on? Should we call the police? Who is it?’ And then they saw us and said, ‘Oh, okay’… We are good singers and others, but Zooey is a professional. This year will be a performance complete with separate acts,” he said.

“The only thing is that Drew and I

do we benefit, what we’re concerned to be twins, is

that when we sing carols, we have the ability to resonate the voices

on the other, and in harmony,” added Jonathan to describe the special moment

that meets the special dates and that now sum to your partner.

“Zooey Deschanel and I are singing from the moment we met “, shared Scott. “The funny thing is that I think that we caught most off guard, because Drew and I sing ‘Joy to the World’ during Carpool Karaoke and she heard that and she said, ‘What?’ Didn’t realize that we could harmonize”.