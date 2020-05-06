Zooey Deschanel visit-location of (500) days with her

Ten years ago, he landed on the big screen a dramatic comedy that focuses on reflections on love and heartbreak. This american film is now a classic within the genre, and still implies an intense topic of conversation. On the tenth anniversary of (500) days with herthe show On Location featured actress Zooey Deschanel to visit an iconic location of the shoot.

The location is the bar where Tom (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and Summer (Zooey Deschanel), together with their office mates, they hold a karaoke party. In this sequence, two characters disagree about the romantic relationships. Although Summer confesses not to believe in love, Tom feels something very special for her, which (as we know) will lead to a dynamic of ups and downs, free of labels, which will end in disappointment.

The disagreements between the couple fictional transcended the screen and affected the public in different ways. While there were those who understood the posture of both characters, a view often summarized in hatred towards the character played by Deschanel.

During your visit to that location, the actress confessed to not understanding the thoughts dismissive toward Summer. On the other hand, was derived from the approach with which intentionally plays (500) days with her.

“So that makes it a great movie, I think, is that it arises from the perspective distinctive of a person [Tom] who is obsessed with this other person [Summer]and , this way, [el filme] creates a relationship that goes beyond of what is really going on”declares the californian in the video.

Such words imply that the script was structured so that it would be more easy to empathize with Tom and with his romantic illusions, even when those ideals are clearly not coupled to the dynamics agreed with Summer. What do you guys think?

When questioned about if you imagine a scenario where Tom and Summer end up together, Deschanel responded to a definite yesbecause (in spite of their divergent views concerning love) they have “great chemistry”.