▷ Adam Cole retains the Championship NXT to Velveteen Dream

Adam Cole defeats Velveteen Dream and retains the Championship of the NXT.

Tonight during the broadcast of NXT, we had the championships maximum of the mark in games, on the one hand we saw Charlotte Flair retained the Women’s Championship NXT to Io Shirai, and finally we saw Adam Cole retained against Velveteen Dream.

During combat Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish tried to interrupt but Dexter Lumis appeared from under the ring and prevented that they could reach Velveteen Dream. Despite this, the referee was distracted at the time that Velveteen Dream he had the victory secured over Adam Cole and was unable to do the account. Adam Cole took advantage of the situation and hit a Last Shot for the win.

With this victory continues the reign of more than 340 days of Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream lost again an opportunity to achieve the championship a maximum of NXT. At the moment there are no indications of who might be the next rival for both of you.

Remember to check out TurnHeelWrestling to stay abreast of the latest news on WWE, AEW and other companies Pro Wrestling. In addition, you can follow us on our social networks to not miss any of the new features: Twitter, Facebook, Discord, YouTube, Twitch and Instagram.