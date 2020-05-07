▷ Charlotte Flair wins the Women’s Championship NXT at Wrestlemania 36 • TurnHeelWrestling

Charlotte Flair wins the Women’s Championship NXT at Wrestlemania 36 after defeating Rhea Ripley.

In these moments, WWE is holding its main event Wrestlemania 36. During the course of the same, we could see as Charlotte Flair won the Women’s Championship NXT at Wrestlemania 36 after defeating Rhea Ripley. Remember that to see results and to continue coverage minute by minute you can do so by clicking here.

Both fighters had a fight quite balanced for both parties. The Queen was constantly by applying a limbwork to the leg of Ripley. Finally finished applying a figure 8 to become the new champion.

It should be remembered that this rivalry began when The Queen won the Royal Rumble match female. The victory, assured him of an opportunity owner for any Championship at Wrestlemania. Weeks later, appeared the champion female of NXT Rhea Ripley retándola to the selected it. After several segments, after which Rhea retuviese the title to Bianca Belair in TakeOver: Portland, Flair attacked you, accepting your challenge and strengthen the combat.

It should be noted that this is the second time that Charlotte wins the Championship of the yellow mark. The now champion took the title at NXT Takeover, when she defeated Natalya in a tournament final to crown a new champion after Paige and him vacancy. For his part, Ripley closes a reign of 109 days and two defenses were successful.

