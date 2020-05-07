▷ How will be the undercard of WWE Money In The Bank 2020? • TurnHeelWrestling

Here we tell how to create our team which will be the undercard of WWE Money In The Bank by 2020.

The next may 10, WWE held one of their PPVs more dynamic, Money In The Bank by 2020. At the moment there are confirmed four bouts; Braun Strowman vs Bray Wyatt for the Championship Universal, Bayley vs Tamina for the Women’s Championship from SmackDown and two matches from money in the bank. However, how will the rest of the undercard of WWE Money In The Bank 2020 of here the 10th of may? our team gives you our predictions about it.

Money In The Bank male: Daniel Bryan vs Aleister Black vs Buddy Murphy vs Apollo Crews vs Baron Corbin vs Elias or Jeff Hardy

The fighting of money in the bank this year will have each with six participants. For the moment, only this confirmed Daniel Bryan but the next week we will know the four participants. For the moment, we believe that Aleister, Murphy, Apollo and Corbin to defeat Theory, Mysterio, MVP and Drew Gulak respectively. However, we still have a free place for part of SmackDown that we believe that could occupy Elias after his victory with Corbin or even Jeff Hardy could return to climbing the stairs to try to get the briefcase.

Money In The Bank female: Asuka vs Nia Jax vs Shayna Baszler vs Dana Brooke vs Sasha Banks vs Lacey Evans

The combat of stairs female also will have six participants. By Raw, the fighters have already been chosen; Asuka, Nia and Shayna defeated Ruby Riott, Kairi Heals and Sarah Logan to earn their positions. On SmackDown we saw Dana Brooke was surprised by earning his place by defeating Naomi. The next week Sasha and Lacey also will fight for an opportunity. For the moment, we believe that Sasha could win, but we do not rule out that Lacey at some point with the last post of the combat.

Championship WWE: Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

After rescuing the title maximum Raw hands of Lesnar, Drew McIntyre doesn’t expect a reign so peaceful since, after having battled with the Big Show and Andrade, The Messiah is now presented as the greatest threat. Seth was the curb stomp the champion, the scot in the last Raw as well that is more than certain that it would collide for the Championship on the PPV.

Championship by Pairs of Raw: Street Profits vs Viking Raiders

After the last addition of Bianca Belair to the team of champions, Street Profits dominate happy the division for couples. However, this happiness could last not much since the vikings would regain the titles they lost in January at the hands of the architect and ‘the best kept secret’. It should be recalled that these two teams already battled in the past year for the Championships by Couples of NXT, and this year could do the same for the Raw brand.

Championship by Pairs of SmackDown: New Day vs The Uses vs Dirty Sheet

In the last episode of SmackDown, Big E shocked the WWE Universe when he regained the Championship by Pairs of the blue mark after defeating The Miz & Big E. This has taken a u-turn completely around, that is why, it is very likely that at Money in The Bank is back to face the three teams in a triple threat that could not be carried out at WrestleMania.

Otis & Mandy Rose vs Dolph Ziggler & Sonya Deville

It seems that Otis and Mandy finally got her such a precious love story at WrestleMania 36. The member of Heavy Machinery managed to defeat The showoff as he and close the chapter with a kiss of love to Rose. However, this story has not yet ended. The ex-girlfriends who made up the team Fire & Desire are enfeudadas and Otis and Ziggler are in the middle. Therefore, it is very likely that this will end up in a combat by pairs mixed at Money in The Bank.

