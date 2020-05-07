▷ Previous WWE SmackDown may 8, 2020 • TurnHeelWrestling

Discover what’s most important show prior to the WWE SmackDown may 8, 2020.

WWE issued this Friday a new chapter of SmackDown from the Performance Center. As usual, our colleague Adam will be in charge of relaying minute to minute what’s going happening. Until then, we tell you what is most important in previous WWE SmackDown: may 8, 2020.

Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt will have a confrontation before Money In The Bank

The champion universal Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt share a historic past and are in a course brutal collision at WWE Money In The Bank. What will happen when the two fighters meet just two nights before their showdown for the title?

Wyatt has been content to send messages to your old family member from the comfort of your residence Firefly Fun House, but Strowman is tired of the puppet show. The Champion Universal invited the twisted Superstar to look and found himself face-to-face this week on Friday night SmackDown.

What is the message you will have booked Wyatt for his former “Black Sheep” in person?

The return of Jeff Hardy continues Friday night SmackDown

There is still a lot for writing in the history of Jeff Hardy in the WWE, and the next chapter begins this week on Friday Night SmackDown.

The charismatic Enigma returned to action earlier this year by defeating the King Corbin at the blue mark in his first fight of 2020. In the past few weeks, Michael Cole has spearheaded the promotion of the trip Hardy to the WWE and has set the stage for the former Champion of the WWE, be restored to the blue brand. Only one problem: no one cleared that plan with Sheamus as The Celtic Warrior has expressed their frustrations and anger with the constant tributes of Hardy.

What will be in the store when the iconic highflyer then his back, and Sheamus will be far behind?

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville face hand to hand

Last week, Sonya Deville was not going to wait for Mandy Rose to listen, and now he has finished the talk time, since they will fight in the ring.

Deville was inserted in the combat rating of Money in the Bank from his former best friend against Carmella, and the distraction led to the removal of Rose from the event that changed his career. The plan tortuous of Deville didn’t end there, as they attacked brutally to Rose after that ended the game.

With the devoted love of Otis, and the shapes intriguing Dolph Ziggler hovering over the battle, surely there will be lots of fireworks when the former members of Fire & Desire are facing.

Tamina will join with Lacey Evans against Bayley and Sasha Banks

For Tamina and Lacey Evans , the saying “the enemy of my enemy is my friend” has never been more significant in a match against Bayley and Sasha Banks .

Tamina waits for a chance in the Women’s Championship to SmackDown, since that will be facing Bayley in WWE Money In The Bank, while the rivalry of The Sassy Southern Bell with The Boss reached a whole new level when Evans removed to the Banks of the score with the right woman.

What Bayley & Banks will continue to coexist as models to follow of the blue brand, or can be Tamina & Evans sewing more dissent in their ranks?

