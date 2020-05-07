♫ PRINCE IN THE MEMORY OF ZOOEY DESCHANEL

Zooey Deschanel, the actress of the duo She&Him and ex-wife of Ben Gibbard , leader of Death Cuab for Cutie has explained how Prince appeared in an episode of the series New Girl .,

The unforgettable Prince appeared in episode 14 of the third season of the program in 2014 (see a clip below), and their appearance saw a rise in the number of hearings, americans spent between 3 and 4 million to a exceptional number of more than 26 million.

Zooey she has appeared in l tv program Jimmy Kimmel Live and revealed how it happened the cameo Prince and how was it working with the star.

Remember Zooey:

“It was a highlight of my entire life.It was amazing just to spend time with him. Until the last moment, we were not sure if he was going to come to the set … we Think: ‘I Hope that is the type that appears’ “.

And it appeared, but, what is to tannto? . Prince did sing Zooey in what is probably his best song before he died.