♫ PRINCE IN THE MEMORY OF ZOOEY DESCHANEL

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
11


NEW GIRL: (L-R) Zooey Deschanel and music royalty Prince in the “Prince” episode of NEW GIRL airing Sunday, Feb. 2, 2014 (approx. 10:30-11:00 PM ET/7:30-8:00 PM PT), immediately after FOX Sports’ coverage of SUPER BOWL XLVIII. (Photo by FOX via Getty Images)

PRINCE IN THE MEMORY OF ZOOEY DESCHANELZooey Deschanel, the actress of the duo She&Him and ex-wife of Ben Gibbard , leader of Death Cuab for Cutie has explained how Prince appeared in an episode of the series New Girl .,

The unforgettable Prince appeared in episode 14 of the third season of the program in 2014 (see a clip below), and their appearance saw a rise in the number of hearings, americans spent between 3 and 4 million to a exceptional number of more than 26 million.

Zooey she has appeared in l tv program Jimmy Kimmel Live and revealed how it happened the cameo Prince and how was it working with the star.

Remember Zooey:

“It was a highlight of my entire life.It was amazing just to spend time with him. Until the last moment, we were not sure if he was going to come to the set … we Think: ‘I Hope that is the type that appears’ “.

And it appeared, but, what is to tannto? . Prince did sing Zooey in what is probably his best song before he died.

Get all the updates in real time, directly on your mobile.

Julian Ruiz, a journalist, engineer and musical producer of the disc. As a producer, has done to date 109 records and has achieved 14 numbers one.

READ MORE:  Friend's account of it, prince Harry is finding life a little challenging, after moving to the united states
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here