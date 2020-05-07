10 movies that will go up the adrenaline as you did the Extraction

SinemArt



Extractionthe film starring Chris Hemsworth, is about to become the feature most viewed on Netflix, and that has an explanation: its fabulous action scenes.

The tape that runs Sam Hargravethat is about a mercenary who must rescue a teenage boy in India, is filled with persecutions, camera in hand, and includes a great planosecuencia of 12 minutes. In addition, the fights are very well choreographed.

According To Deadline, Extraction “attracted the largest audience in its premiere on Netflix and is projected to be seen by 90 million households during the next four weeks”. This would overtake tapes as the Spencer’s Confidential (85 million), 6 Underground (83 million), Bird Box (80 million) and Murder Mystery (73 million).

But that action that we see in Extraction it nourishes, naturally, of other works, particularly in asia and that is why we elaborate below is a list of movies that you must see if you liked the choreography of fighting, which stars Hemsworth. All these titles were all released in the last 20 years.

The Raid: Redemption [2011]

Synopsis: A group of special forces will try to give a coup de grace to the most dangerous criminals that are hiding in a building, in Jakarta. However, when it leaks out the plan, the officials are at the mercy of the killers.

Why should we see it? Despite the fact that it was received so cold by many critics, with the time he has recognized his contribution to the tape of action that are made now. The realism of the fights, the combination of styles of martial arts (particularly Silat), which uses the director, Gareth Evans, had not been seen before.

Equilibrium [2002]

Synopsis: In the future, the emotions will be suppressed. The feelings are considered to be crimes that should be punished with death. Cleric John Preston (Christian Bale) is a high-ranking official in charge of maintaining that order. But a confrontation with the dissent, will make you doubt the established order.

Why should we see it? it is not novel in terms of plot, but his action scenes are wonderful, especially the duels with pistols. Here is the germ of Bale as Batman.

The Transporter [2002]

Synopsis: The an ex military man Frank Martin has three rules that he never breaks as carrier. Number three says: never see what is inside the package. When it breaches this rule, your life will become a hell.

Why should we see it? saves a lot of similarities with Extraction. Turned Jason Statham into one of the actors most searched for movies of action. Luc Besson (The Fifth Element) you write a script in which abound in confrontations between Frank and dozens of villains.

Eastern Promise [2005]

Synopsis: Nikolai (Viggo Mortensen) is the driver of a family devoted to organised crime in Eastern Europe. His quiet life takes a direction that is dramatic when she meets Anna (Naomi Watts), a woman who wants to know what is behind the death of a pregnant teenager.

Why should we see it? he was nominated for three Academy awards. It could not be otherwise if the screenwriter is Steven Knight and director David Cronenberg. It is a rare case of a tape that knows how to combine the drama with the action.See Mortensen fight with the Russian mafia in the Turkish baths, is a delight.

The Bourne Ultimatum [2007]

Synopsis: The spy Jason Bourne (Matt Damon) is still searching for the missing pieces to put together his past. A british journalist from The Guardian puts on a new track, that could be the beginning of the end of your search.

Why should we see it? it is ranked as the best of the saga. The three Oscar that he won, speaks of the dedication of the director Paul Greengrass and screenwriter Tony Gilroy to give us a product technically above the average action movies.

The Raid 2: Berandal [2014]

Synopsis: The brave police officer Rama (Iko Uways) is admitted in a prison as part of a plan to infiltrate one of the criminal organizations most prominent of Jakarta.

Why should we see it? In the director Gareth Evans takes it to the limit Silat, the martial art with origins in Indonesia and Nusantara that combines weapons, beatings, and artistic movements. The photo that illustrates this note, belongs to this movie and one of the best action scenes filmed in a kitchen.

Oldboy [2003]

Synopsis: Dae-Su (Min Sik Choi) is released 15 years after being kidnapped. Your captors tell you that you have 5 days to find out the reason of her abduction, or otherwise, will be killed by the person he loves the most.

Why should we see it? In addition to being a cult film about the consequence of revenge, the scene has more great fight with a knife and machetes. The influence of the director Pak Chan-uk is clearly noted in Extraction.

John Wick 3 [2019]

Synopsis: After murdering one of the members of your guild, John Wick is expelled and becomes the target of all the assassins of the organization.

Why should we see it? it is pure adrenaline, as Extraction. No rest for the viewer between bullets and fighting body to body. The movements of the camera become a leading character of the film.

The Man from Nowhere [2010]

Synopsis: The exagente special Cha Tae-sik (Won Bin) does not have much of a connection with the world, except for a neighborhood girl. When the small is kidnapped by some traffickers, Cha Taek-sik unleashes its full fury.

Why should we see it? it defies any logic of action scenes and yet, the viewer remains immersed in a story that shines by the visual impact of the battles between the protagonist and the criminals.

A Bittersweet Life [2005]

Synopsis: Sunwoo (Lee Byung-hun) has a mission: to monitor the fiancée of his boss. The task is complicated, when the guard ends up falling in love with the girl prohibited.

Why should we see it? it is extremely violent. The plot is already known, but the implementation of the camera makes us partakers of every combat.