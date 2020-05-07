15 other data you need to know, Shailene Woodley to get to know you more – Big Little Lies – Spoiler Time

The second season of Big Little Lies shows that continues to maintain the high level of performance, and script. That is why we can’t stop talking about it and its performers. Some time ago I brought a first part with information about the life of Shailene Woodley who gives life to Jane Chapmanone of the characters most secret appeared to be. The actress known for such films as Divergent (2014) has a long career and many curiosities about his life. Here I leave other 15 curios to know more to fund this great actress.

1 Thanks to Divergent (2014) has received several awards such as an MTV Movie Award and several awards at the Teen Choice Awards.

Source: Jason Merritt – © 2012 Getty Images.

2 If she selects her favorite movies are Moulin Rouge!!! (2001), Dirty Dancing (1987), Rent (2005) and Pirates of the Caribbean: The curse of the Black Pearl (2003). Also have series your favorite: Prison Break and House.

Source: Michael Buckner/Getty Images.

3 Within their friendships, there are great actors and actresses such as Jennifer Lawrence, George Clooney and Megan Park, to name a few.

Source: Jason Merritt – © 2011 Getty Images.

4 Shailene manufactures its own products of beauty and hygiene. For example, uses clay with essential oils and coconut oil as toothpaste and washing your hair only once a month.

Source: Jason Merritt – © 2014 Getty Images.

5 She is a fervent environmentalist who cares deeply about the planet. That is why we always try to use clothes to convey awareness of recycling.

Source: Jason Merritt – © 2014 Getty Images.

6 Has declared that eats clay, in fact clay, in order to remove bad energies, and to perform a detox. He explained in an interview that helps to remove heavy metals from the body.

Source: HBO.

7 If your profession asks you, avoid using make-up, basically in their daily life.

Source: Tim Mosenfelder – © 2014 Tim Mosenfelder.

8 Takes sun in parts specified in the body: you want your intimate parts to gain the vitamin D needed to prevent infections and fungal vaginal.

Source: HBO.

9 Always accepted that Jennifer Lawrence, with whom you compare her constantly, has admitted his great mentor, and adviser.

Source: Weheartit.

10 For Divergent (2014), the tips of Jennifer Lawrence were to focus on the story and the character rather than pay attention to the dimension of the film. In addition he said that don’t do anything stupid like take drugs or make homemade porn. 😛

Source: Lionsgate.

11 In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, he admitted that he LOVES to give hugs. 🙂

Source: Stephen Lovekin – © 2014 Getty Images.

12 In another tv talk show, like Conan O’ Brien has shown the ability that he has in the movements of the fingers of the feet. It is that he loves to walk barefoot!

Source: The Hollywood Reporter.

13 It was for his performance in the movie the Descendants (2012) earned a nomination in the Golden Globe Awards.

Source: Fox Searchlight.

14 When he told his parents that he wanted to devote himself to the performance of them is not denied; on the contrary: the only thing that we demanded was that not to neglect the school.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter.

15 Respect to love, the actress relies completely on the rules of the astrology: if it is not written in the stars then it is not in your heart.