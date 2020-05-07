5 best fashion trends of the Golden Globes 2020

Sunday, January 5, Beberly Hills it was the meeting point of the best actors, models, singers, and artists from all over the world, thanks to the presentation of the Awards Golden Globes 2020. Although in this ceremony rewards the best of the film and televisionthe step of the media personalities on the red carpetis a catapult to make known the upcoming trends that will mark the style of the wardrobe of the fashionistas in the next season. Here are the 5 best trends of the red carpet:
1. Explosion of color
For the first red carpet of the year, the stylists of the celebrities dared to present glamorous dresses in a single tone. To achieve a balance with the rest of the outfitit is recommended to use small accessories in neutral shades such as silver and gold, natural makeup and hair with a hairstyle simple.
2. Soft tulle
The tulle is one of the textures that more attention caused thanks to their movement and air romanticism. Although it is used more in formal attire for the evening, you can also look at details of clothing for the day such as blouses or dresses. This style creates an air of youth and is recommended for persons of average build thin because it enlarges visually the figure.
3. Necklines
The traditional V-neckline was accompanied by various other designs as the oval, heart and asymmetric. These options can be used with men covered or uncovered. Yes, if you use it at a formal event, it is preferable that the gown is long, to keep the elegance.
4. Highlights
This element never fails on the red carpet of the best gala events. Helps to brighten the face, generate a slim silhouette and it’s going well for all shades of skin. Although it may be of several colors, the silver it is the most traditional.
5. Black-and-white
This is the perfect option for the women classic. The black-and-white is a ‘must’ in any event . The black what you can place in the areas you want to conceal (like the hips or big arms) and the white where you want to highlight (such as the train top of the body or the neck). And you, what style do you like more red carpet of the Golden globes 2020?
