5 best fashion trends of the Golden Globes 2020

By
Joseph
-
0
10


Sunday, January 5, Beberly Hills it was the meeting point of the best actors, models, singers, and artists from all over the world, thanks to the presentation of the Awards Golden Globes 2020. Although in this ceremony rewards the best of the film and televisionthe step of the media personalities on the red carpetis a catapult to make known the upcoming trends that will mark the style of the wardrobe of the fashionistas in the next season. Here are the 5 best trends of the red carpet:

1. Explosion of color

  • 77th Annual Golden Gl (30901416)

    Charlize Theron in Dior.AFP

  • Arrivals - 77th Golde (30903749)

    Zoey Deutch in Fendi.AFP

  • 77th Annual Golden Gl (30901293)

    Isla Fisher in Valentino.AFP

  • 77th Annual Golden Gl (30901509)

    Scarlett Johansson in Vera Wang.AFP

For the first red carpet of the year, the stylists of the celebrities dared to present glamorous dresses in a single tone. To achieve a balance with the rest of the outfitit is recommended to use small accessories in neutral shades such as silver and gold, natural makeup and hair with a hairstyle simple.

2. Soft tulle

  • Arrivals - 77th Golde (30900410)

    Sofia Carson in Gianbattista Valli.AFP

  • 77th Annual Golden Gl (30900766)

    Dakota Fanning at Dior.AFP

  • Arrivals - 77th Golde (30901106)

    Thomasin McKenzie in Valentino.AFP

The tulle is one of the textures that more attention caused thanks to their movement and air romanticism. Although it is used more in formal attire for the evening, you can also look at details of clothing for the day such as blouses or dresses. This style creates an air of youth and is recommended for persons of average build thin because it enlarges visually the figure.

3. Necklines

  • Arrivals - 77th Golden(30902149)

    Cate Blanchett in Mary Katrantzou.AFP

  • 77th Annual Golden Gl (30901452)

    Sienna Miller in Gucci.AFP

  • 77th Annual Golden Gl (30901109)

    Actress Michelle Pfeiffer.AFP

The traditional V-neckline was accompanied by various other designs as the oval, heart and asymmetric. These options can be used with men covered or uncovered. Yes, if you use it at a formal event, it is preferable that the gown is long, to keep the elegance.

4. Highlights

  • 77th Annual Golden Gl (30900899)

    Model Winnie Harlow on LaQuan Smith.AFP

  • Naomi Watts

    Naomi Watts in Armani PriveAFP

  • 77th Annual Golden Gl (30901396)

    Saoirse Ronan in Celine.AFP

  • 77th Annual Golden Gl (30901352)

    Shailene Woodley in Balmain.AFP

This element never fails on the red carpet of the best gala events. Helps to brighten the face, generate a slim silhouette and it’s going well for all shades of skin. Although it may be of several colors, the silver it is the most traditional.

5. Black-and-white

  • 77th Annual Golden Gl (30901159)

    Actress Zoe Kravitz in Fendi.AFP

  • 77th Annual Golden Gl (30901279)

    Rachel Weisz in Tom FordAFP

  • 77th Annual Golden Glo(30900536)

    Greta Gerwig in Proenza Schouler.AFP

This is the perfect option for the women classic. The black-and-white is a ‘must’ in any event . The black what you can place in the areas you want to conceal (like the hips or big arms) and the white where you want to highlight (such as the train top of the body or the neck). And you, what style do you like more red carpet of the Golden globes 2020?


450_1000

Golden globes 2020 brought together to big stars of Hollywood

Read more



READ MORE:  9 famous confirm that the 'baby hair' is in fashion
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here