6 keys to creating and enhancing your profile of entrepreneur on LinkedIn

We are what we say and do. The words express your thought, purpose, and values. The action confirms who you are and strengthens your image among the people.

Design your profile in LinkedIn it is more than a picture and biography. It is create, connect, converse and establish relationships that will boost your personal brand as an entrepreneur.

LinkedIn, with 675 million users, is the best platform to achieve these objectives because, unlike Facebook and Instagramgenerates a powerful symbiosis-person – project. It is a professional network that allows you to project your personal brand and gain the confidence which will be extended to your venture.

In the same way will know who you are, your values, principles and purpose of the project that you lead. This will allow you to establish a closer connection. It’s no good having talent if you don’t visibilizas and attract the attention of prospective customers and investors.

You are the face of your venture. It is essential to convey credibility, consistency, security and building a transparent discourse that builds trust.

According to a study from Accenture, where he participated 35 thousand people around the world, 66% said that they buy brands that do what they say; that they meet their promises. It is not a fact less, if the founder of an sme agrees with his words, and the honor, and will generate a great amount of empathy and will be able to convert users into customers.

Why LinkedIn?

Many people think that LinkedIn is only for job search, and forget that it is a network of professional, business and networking. A key platform to engage with customers and build strategic alliances.

From your profile as an entrepreneur you can connect with colleagues, suppliers, find employees for your small business and connect with other businesses to sell your service or product.

Unlike other tools, LinkedIn segmentas your contacts by profession or trade, interests, companies and universities that allows you to create and manage a contacts database and a precise and focused in your goals as an entrepreneur.

In 2018, the company activated new tools to improve and increase the interactions with five types of reactions, labelling of photos and videos to life, recognitions, events, offline, and new functionality in direct messages.

8 steps to enhance your entrepreneurial profile

Create a good profile

This step is key because it is the first thing that you will read, people to connect with your profile. Choose a good photograph with eye contact, takes care of the background of the image, do not use selfi, take a plane, american, choose the appropriate clothing and offers a facial expression correct.

In the description do not place the title or academic degree, in its place the name of your venture and the areas of interest.

Remember to edit the url of your bio and write it as you want it to appear. Then you can put on your business card.

The abstract is the summary of your profile. You must describe why you do what you do and your value proposition. You will offer to people and businesses in your community. Use keywords and tags to position your name and the project.

Highlight your experience with a good summary of the career and entrepreneurship. It highlights the achievements in the companies and projects in which you worked.

In the academic area of your studies and complementary courses. In addition to the language, and other data that you consider of interest.

Connects

Not enough to have a good profile, you need to give visibility to connect with people and businesses. Invites you to professionals that align with your values and interests and begins to interact. It is a slow process, but yields good fruit.

Remember, it is a network not a monologue, therefore, it is essential to interact, comment and share the content of your community. In this way, you break the ice and give a step more to get to know people and begin to exchange views and possibilities of alliances.

How many times should I post on LinkedIn? At least once a week, and if there are two or three postings a lot better, because it will help you to highlight your profile and attract more people of related interest.

Creates original content

With the tool “Article” you can write your own text that will help you to increase the credibility and expertise around your personal brand.

Thanks to this format, you can expose your knowledge, experience, ideas and proposals in your industry. This will strengthen your profile and to increase the value of your brand entrepreneurial.

In the same way you can write more shorts in the option “Publications” on the latest industry news, trends and analysis that are relevant to your niche. Remember to use keywords for SEO and at the end put a link to your website or social networks, so your potential contacts will be able to locate you better.

You can share content from other sources and write a short presentation. The formats of links, video, document and images are very powerful to generate engagement.

Plan an editorial calendar

Consistency is vital to your personal brand as an entrepreneur. Prepares a calendar of publications with the topics you want to address, defines the days and the frequency.

This will allow to investigate on the issues, choose the format and develop the content. In this way, your community will be watching the days that you publish and you’ll get more interaction.

Remember the formula 80% content of value and 20% promotional content about what you do.

Participates in the groups

The first source of contacts, information and netwoking in LinkedIn are the groups. Allow you to meet and interact with people with the same interests.

In these groups are planned discussions, events, vendor information and others. You can interact with people directly, and introduce them to your project.

If you want to focus on your niche, you can post your content only in the groups to which you belong. This will help it to stand out from the rest of the members, and excel in your field of interest.

Talk to offline

Not enough to have contacts and interact. The challenge is to move to the offline world and share with the people to strengthen the partnerships.

To start and scale your smes necesitarñas a network of contacts on which to rely for access to resources, information, events, training, and investors.

Don’t be satisfied with accumulating business cards, not about filling an album, but cultivating relationships that will open more doors, and to establish more and better partnerships, always with the goal of win – win.