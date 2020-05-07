A famous actress discovers that she is cousin of Philip and plasma in a jewelry

The year 1980, two young men are shipwrecked and arrive to a deserted island. There they grow, the years pass, and fall in love. As did the large audience with these characters in the film The blue lake. The girl playing a young actress, unknown up to that time, Brooke Shields.

The interpreter, after that, he had a career with more low than high, with a role in a hit series, but without being established in the pantheon of great actresses. In fact, it has almost been more active in the magazines for their high-profile affairs with other famous for his career in the movies or television. Your list relationships includes Michael Jackson, John Travolta, John John Kennedy or Andre Agassi. He also had links with the european royalty, to the mid-80s, when it was related to Albert of Monaco.

With the time, Shields has discovered that he has closer ties to the blue blood. Recently, going as a guest to a tv show that delves into the family trees of the famous, discovered that it is family, by his father, Enrique III of Navarre and IV of France, the first king Bourbon French. Not only that, Shields is a niece granddaughter of infanta Beatriz of Borbon y Battenberg, the elder sister of the Count of Barcelona, and, therefore, a cousin of king Juan Carlos and his son Felipe.

And now, this relationship has been exploited as a source of inspiration for designing a collection of jewelry. Because Shields has aligned his career in this line, apart from continuing with some role in sporadic as an actress. “Legacy”, a legacy real, is the name with which he baptized bracelets, earrings, rings, necklaces and other pieces of jewelry of high-end. A line of jewelry dedicated precisely to their links with the royal bourbon. Yes, the benefits are intended, in part, to fund projects for a downtown Los Angeles that serves homeless women and children homeless or at risk of exclusion or who are fleeing domestic violence and gender.